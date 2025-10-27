ETV Bharat / state

Bridge At Disaster-Hit Dudhia In North Bengal Ready In Record Time, CM Applauds Round-The-Clock Efforts

Mirik: After 16 days of disruption of vehicular movement, traffic between Siliguri and Mirik via Dudhia in north Bengal resumed on Monday morning following the completion of a temporary bridge over Balason River, providing major relief to commuters.

Movement of vehicles was snapped for more than two weeks after a devastating landslide earlier this month. The temporary bridge at Dudhia, built over the Balason River, was completed in 16 days by Public Works Department (PWD) as work was carried out round-the-clock. The 468-metre-long structure, called as Hume Pipe Bridge (Vented Causeway), was constructed using 132 Hume pipes of 1200 mm diameter.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier visited the disaster-hit area and inspected the collapsed bridge at Dudhia, had assured that an alternative bridge would be ready within 15 days, and that soon a permanent bridge will come up. The state government has sanctioned Rs 54 crore for the new permanent bridge, which is already under construction.

Taking to social media, Banerjee expressed, "I am happy to inform that the construction of the alternative Hume Pipe Bridge (Vented Causeway) at Dudhia, connecting Mirik with Siliguri, has been successfully completed. This 468-metre-long bridge, featuring a 72-metre Hume pipe causeway of eight-metre width, has been built using 132 Hume pipes of 1200 mm diameter. The construction work, which commenced on October 10, has been completed within 16 days, through round-the-clock efforts under challenging conditions. The old bridge, constructed in 1965, had become structurally vulnerable and therefore the Government of West Bengal had already sanctioned the construction of a new bridge at a cost of Rs 54 crore, which is currently progressing in full swing."