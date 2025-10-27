Bridge At Disaster-Hit Dudhia In North Bengal Ready In Record Time, CM Applauds Round-The-Clock Efforts
Normal traffic has resumed between Siliguri, Mirik, Kurseong and Darjeeling after completion of alternative bridge at Dudhia in a 'record time'.
Mirik: After 16 days of disruption of vehicular movement, traffic between Siliguri and Mirik via Dudhia in north Bengal resumed on Monday morning following the completion of a temporary bridge over Balason River, providing major relief to commuters.
Movement of vehicles was snapped for more than two weeks after a devastating landslide earlier this month. The temporary bridge at Dudhia, built over the Balason River, was completed in 16 days by Public Works Department (PWD) as work was carried out round-the-clock. The 468-metre-long structure, called as Hume Pipe Bridge (Vented Causeway), was constructed using 132 Hume pipes of 1200 mm diameter.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier visited the disaster-hit area and inspected the collapsed bridge at Dudhia, had assured that an alternative bridge would be ready within 15 days, and that soon a permanent bridge will come up. The state government has sanctioned Rs 54 crore for the new permanent bridge, which is already under construction.
Taking to social media, Banerjee expressed, "I am happy to inform that the construction of the alternative Hume Pipe Bridge (Vented Causeway) at Dudhia, connecting Mirik with Siliguri, has been successfully completed. This 468-metre-long bridge, featuring a 72-metre Hume pipe causeway of eight-metre width, has been built using 132 Hume pipes of 1200 mm diameter. The construction work, which commenced on October 10, has been completed within 16 days, through round-the-clock efforts under challenging conditions. The old bridge, constructed in 1965, had become structurally vulnerable and therefore the Government of West Bengal had already sanctioned the construction of a new bridge at a cost of Rs 54 crore, which is currently progressing in full swing."
"I deeply appreciate the commendable work of PWD, West Bengal, for accomplishing this challenging task in a record time of 16 days, thereby restoring this vital link and bringing significant relief to local residents and commuters," she added.
On Sunday, a trial run was also conducted before the bridge's formal opening. Darjeeling District Magistrate Preeti Agarwal said, "The construction work of the bridge is complete. Traffic movement on that bridge will be normal from Monday morning. However, heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed to ply on that bridge."
Darjeeling SP Praveen Prakash said that traffic on the route is returning to normal and police will be deployed nearby to regulate vehicular movement. "Traffic movement on the bridge is returning to normal. Simultaneously, work is also underway on the Rohini Road. The permanent bridge at Dudhia will be completed by July 2026. Police will be deployed near the temporary bridge to control traffic," he said.
On October 4, incessant heavy rainfall and landslides wreaked havoc across north Bengal, cutting off communication in several suburbs and hilly regions, Mirik being the worst affected. The Dudhia iron bridge from Siliguri to Mirik, which was built in 1966, collapsed after its pillars were washed away in Balason River. This left Mirik isolated for more than a week. People travelling on the route were forced to take long routes via Pankhabari, Ghum, Sonada and Kurseong, which took seven hours for a two-hour journey. With the completion of the bridge, the administration hopes that the travel will be smooth now.
