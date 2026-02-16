ETV Bharat / state

Altercation Between Priests & Police Leads To Tension In Jaipur Temple

Jaipur: An altercation between priests and policemen during Mahashivratri led to tensions at a temple in Jaipur's walled city, police said on Monday.

Priests and volunteers of the Tadkeshwar Mahadev Temple said a verbal spat and the ensuing scuffle at the premises disrupted the festive atmosphere on Sunday night, temple sources said. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The priests alleged that a sub-inspector from Manak Chowk police station, accompanied by other personnel, allegedly entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple wearing leather belts, in utter disregard of temple norms, under the pretext of maintaining security and order. Soon after, an argument broke out after the personnel were allegedly asked to follow the temple protocol.