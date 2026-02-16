Altercation Between Priests & Police Leads To Tension In Jaipur Temple
Priests and volunteers said a sub-inspector from Manak Chowk PS and other personnel allegedly entered the sanctum sanctorum wearing belts, in utter disregard of norms.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Jaipur: An altercation between priests and policemen during Mahashivratri led to tensions at a temple in Jaipur's walled city, police said on Monday.
Priests and volunteers of the Tadkeshwar Mahadev Temple said a verbal spat and the ensuing scuffle at the premises disrupted the festive atmosphere on Sunday night, temple sources said. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The priests alleged that a sub-inspector from Manak Chowk police station, accompanied by other personnel, allegedly entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple wearing leather belts, in utter disregard of temple norms, under the pretext of maintaining security and order. Soon after, an argument broke out after the personnel were allegedly asked to follow the temple protocol.
Following this, priests closed the main door of the temple and staged a sit-in protest outside. However, devotees are currently being allowed to enter through a smaller entrance. The priests have warned that if their demands are not met, the temple will be closed indefinitely. A delegation from the temple met senior police officials and demanded action against the accused person.
Hawamahal BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya said complaints had earlier been received against the accused SI, demanding action against him. "There have been reports against him of manhandling people at Govind Devji Temple and now the Tadkeshwar Mahadev Temple," he added.
Additional DCP (north) Neeraj Pathak said a misunderstanding between priests and police led to an escalation of the dispute. "Discussions with the delegation of priests were held in a positive atmosphere. An investigation is underway into the entire incident," he added.
