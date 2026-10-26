ETV Bharat / state

Alphonso Mango Season Begins In Kolhapur, First Box of 12 Mangoes Sells For Rs 2,500

Alphanso Mangoes ( ETV Bharat )

Kolhapur: The much-awaited Alphonso mango, widely popular as the king of fruits, has arrived at the Kolhapur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), marking the beginning of the mango season in the city. The first consignment of 40 boxes was received at the well-known shop of Dastagir Bagwan at Shop No. 15 in Shahu Market Yard.

Although the first consignment arrived from Tamil Nadu, the mango trees originated from saplings brought from the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Farmers in Tamil Nadu cultivated the authentic Alphonso variety using these saplings and successfully produced mangoes by taking advantage of the region's favourable climatic conditions.