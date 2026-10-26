Alphonso Mango Season Begins In Kolhapur, First Box of 12 Mangoes Sells For Rs 2,500
Traders have shown keen interest in purchasing the mangoes in anticipation of strong market demand
Published : October 26, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Kolhapur: The much-awaited Alphonso mango, widely popular as the king of fruits, has arrived at the Kolhapur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), marking the beginning of the mango season in the city. The first consignment of 40 boxes was received at the well-known shop of Dastagir Bagwan at Shop No. 15 in Shahu Market Yard.
Although the first consignment arrived from Tamil Nadu, the mango trees originated from saplings brought from the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Farmers in Tamil Nadu cultivated the authentic Alphonso variety using these saplings and successfully produced mangoes by taking advantage of the region's favourable climatic conditions.
The combination of quality saplings from Konkan and suitable growing conditions in Tamil Nadu made the mangoes to reach the Kolhapur market for sale. While the mangoes have arrived from Tamil Nadu, concerns over crop losses due to the impacts of unseasonal weather this year was also making headlines.
Considering the strong demand for Alphonso mangoes, local fruit trader Prasad Nandkumar Valanju purchased part of the first consignment. He bought a box containing 12 mangoes from Dastagir Bagwan's shop for Rs 2,500.
The arrival of Alphonso mangoes at the beginning of the season has generated excitement among consumers, who eagerly await the opportunity to enjoy the popular fruit.
Traders have shown interest in purchasing the mangoes in anticipation of strong market demand.
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