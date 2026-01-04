ETV Bharat / state

Almora’s Namrata Sah Scales Nepal’s Mera Peak, Creates History As Only Indian Woman In Expedition

Almora: Namrata Sah, a teacher and mother of a seven-year-old boy, who hails from Almora in Uttarakhand, has successfully scaled Mera Peak in Nepal. Mountaineer Namrata Sah achieved this feat in the New Year, scaling the 6,476-meter-high summit that is counted among the toughest peaks in the world. Scaling this peak is a major achievement in high-altitude Himalayan mountaineering.

Namrata achieved this feat as a part of a seven member international expedition. She was the only India woman mountaineer in the team to reach the summit on January 1. The journey was marked by extreme weather, low oxygen levels and challenging terrain. Her success is a testament to her indomitable courage, physical endurance and mental fortitude. Namrata is the wife of an army officer and mother of a seven-year-old son.

While balancing family responsibilities and professional life, she has consistently excelled in adventure sports. In 2025, she successfully completed the Everest Base Camp trek as the lone woman in a 14-member team. The team had also scaled Kala Patthar summit.

Namrata is the daughter of Kailash Sah and Munni Sah who reside in Khatyadi locality of Almora. She is an alumnus of Army Public School, Almora where she is also employed presently as a teacher. She inspires students to pursue adventure sports and discipline through her experiences and achievements.