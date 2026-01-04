Almora’s Namrata Sah Scales Nepal’s Mera Peak, Creates History As Only Indian Woman In Expedition
Published : January 4, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST|
Updated : January 4, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Almora: Namrata Sah, a teacher and mother of a seven-year-old boy, who hails from Almora in Uttarakhand, has successfully scaled Mera Peak in Nepal. Mountaineer Namrata Sah achieved this feat in the New Year, scaling the 6,476-meter-high summit that is counted among the toughest peaks in the world. Scaling this peak is a major achievement in high-altitude Himalayan mountaineering.
Namrata achieved this feat as a part of a seven member international expedition. She was the only India woman mountaineer in the team to reach the summit on January 1. The journey was marked by extreme weather, low oxygen levels and challenging terrain. Her success is a testament to her indomitable courage, physical endurance and mental fortitude. Namrata is the wife of an army officer and mother of a seven-year-old son.
While balancing family responsibilities and professional life, she has consistently excelled in adventure sports. In 2025, she successfully completed the Everest Base Camp trek as the lone woman in a 14-member team. The team had also scaled Kala Patthar summit.
Namrata is the daughter of Kailash Sah and Munni Sah who reside in Khatyadi locality of Almora. She is an alumnus of Army Public School, Almora where she is also employed presently as a teacher. She inspires students to pursue adventure sports and discipline through her experiences and achievements.
In addition to mountaineering, Namrata has a special interest in travel, adventure activities and painting. This reflects a beautiful balance of physical discipline and creativity in her personality. Her success at scaling Mera Peak is not just a personal achievement but a matter of pride for Almora and all of Uttarakhand.
Her achievement is an inspiration for the women and youth of the hill state. Namrata’s family is overjoyed with her achievement and people are reaching out to congratulate her.
Mera Peak is Nepal's highest trekking peak in the Himalayas. It is known for its stunning panoramic views of Mount Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu and Cho Oyu. This makes this peak a popular goal for aspiring mountaineers and acts as a stepping stone to harder climbs.
While classified as a trekking peak with a relatively non-technical standard route, it's a significant high-altitude challenge that requires good physical fitness, acclimatization and experience with ice axe and crampons, often taking around three weeks to complete. The journey offers deep immersion into Sherpa culture and remote Himalayan landscapes that are typically accessed via Lukla after a challenging road trip from Kathmandu.