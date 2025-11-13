ETV Bharat / state

Almora Teacher To Receive Sixth National Water Awards From President Murmu

Almora: Mohan Chandra Kandpal of Kande village in Uttarakhand's Almora has been chosen by the Ministry of Jalshakti for the Sixth National Water Award to be awarded by President Droupadi Murmu on November 18 at the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Kandpal, a teacher at Adarsh ​​Inter College in Suraikhet, has become an inspiring example of water conservation in the mountains, for which he was recognised under the category of the 'Best Individual for Excellence in Water Sector'. He has been leading the 'Pani Sow-Pani Grow' campaign for the past several years to address the water crisis in the mountainous regions of the state. Under his leadership, water conservation work has been carried out in more than 40 villages so far, with the construction of over 4,500 pits and rainwater harvesting structures by the villagers. He has also played a significant role in the revival of local water sources and the recharging of traditional water systems.

Kandpal's effort to conserve water has turned into a mass movement. He has rejuvenated the local environment by planting over one lakh trees and involving thousands of villagers and students in this campaign. His efforts have restored water flow in dried streams and traditional sources in the region. Rural women have also found significant relief from the hassle of fetching water from distant lands.

"Water conservation is not an option, but the foundation of life. When society works together, even dry land becomes lush with greenery," he said.

Kandpal's achievement has brought joy and pride throughout the Dwarahat region in Almorah. Locals consider it an inspiration for protecting mountain water, forests, and life. It has been proven that if there is determination and collective effort, water crises can be overcome even in the mountains.