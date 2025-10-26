ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Promises Allowance Hike, Pension, Insurance Among Other Sops For Panchayat Reps

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a "Milan Samroh" event ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections in Patna, Saturday, October 25, 2025. ( IANS )

Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate for Bihar polls, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday said allowances of the representatives of Bihar’s panchayati raj system will be doubled if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state. The former deputy CM also announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and a pension for them. The panchayati raj system consists of three levels of governance – zila parishad, panchayat samiti, and gram panchayat. The chairpersons are known as ‘mukhiya’ (gram panchayat), ‘pramukh’ (panchayat samiti), and ‘adhyaksha’ (zila parishad). “If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, we will also substantially increase the margin money, per quintal, of distributors of the public distribution system (PDS) in the state,” Yadav told reporters here. “Besides, we will provide Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans to barbers, those engaged in the pottery business, and carpenters in the state,” he added.