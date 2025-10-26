ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Promises Allowance Hike, Pension, Insurance Among Other Sops For Panchayat Reps

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and a pension for the representatives of Bihar’s panchayati raj system.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a "Milan Samroh" event ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections in Patna, Saturday, October 25, 2025.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a "Milan Samroh" event ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections in Patna, Saturday, October 25, 2025. (IANS)
ETV Bharat English Team

October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025

Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate for Bihar polls, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday said allowances of the representatives of Bihar’s panchayati raj system will be doubled if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state. The former deputy CM also announced a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and a pension for them.

The panchayati raj system consists of three levels of governance – zila parishad, panchayat samiti, and gram panchayat. The chairpersons are known as ‘mukhiya’ (gram panchayat), ‘pramukh’ (panchayat samiti), and ‘adhyaksha’ (zila parishad).

“If the INDIA bloc is voted to power, we will also substantially increase the margin money, per quintal, of distributors of the public distribution system (PDS) in the state,” Yadav told reporters here.

“Besides, we will provide Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans to barbers, those engaged in the pottery business, and carpenters in the state,” he added.

Yadav said Bihar is "impatient for change" and wherever they (INDIA bloc leaders) campaign, people in large numbers from all castes and religions "are coming to support us".

"People are fed up with the current government and want to change the Bihar government. Under this government, corruption and crime have reached their peak... People have understood the BJP," he said.

"People of Bihar gave them (BJP) 20 years; we are only asking for 20 months, and I have full faith in people that this time there will be a change and the government will also change. Mahagathbandhan together will work to make a new Bihar... The allowance of Panchayat representatives and other village representatives will be doubled... The process of giving pension amounts to former Panchayat and Gram Kachari representatives will be started," he said.

Earlier on Friday, he accused the Centre of shielding corrupt leaders and criminals in Bihar, and asserted that he will ensure a corruption-free government if the opposition alliance comes to power in the state.

The opposition INDIA bloc declared RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, which will be held on November 6 and 11. The results would be declared on November 14.

October 26, 2025

