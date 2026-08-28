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Alliance Air Flight's Tyre Bursts During Landing At Bilaspur Airport, All 41 On Board Safe

The officials said that the left-side tyre suffered a puncture as the flight landed at Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur flight tyre bust
An Alliance Air flight 9I613 (VT-UDA), arriving directly from Delhi to Bilaspur on August 28, 2026, suffered a punctured left-side tyre during landing. (IANS Screengrab)
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By PTI

Published : August 28, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bilaspur: A Bilaspur-bound flight from Delhi suffered a tyre burst during landing at the airport here in Chhattisgarh on Friday, but all 41 people on board were safely evacuated, officials said.

The flight, 9I613, operated by Alliance Air, was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members when the incident occurred during landing at around 11 am, an official said. The left-side tyre suffered a puncture as the flight landed, he said.

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and brought from the runway to the terminal building following the incident, he said.

The airline subsequently cancelled the flight scheduled to operate onward from Bilaspur, he said. Further details about the incident are awaited, he added.

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TAGGED:

BILASPUR DELHI FLIGHT
ALLIANCE AIR FLIGHT
BILASPUR AIRPORT
ALLIANCE AIR FLIGHT TYRE PUNCTURE
BILASPUR FLIGHT TYRE BUST

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