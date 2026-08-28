ETV Bharat / state

Alliance Air Flight's Tyre Bursts During Landing At Bilaspur Airport, All 41 On Board Safe

An Alliance Air flight 9I613 (VT-UDA), arriving directly from Delhi to Bilaspur on August 28, 2026, suffered a punctured left-side tyre during landing. ( IANS Screengrab )

Bilaspur: A Bilaspur-bound flight from Delhi suffered a tyre burst during landing at the airport here in Chhattisgarh on Friday, but all 41 people on board were safely evacuated, officials said.

The flight, 9I613, operated by Alliance Air, was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members when the incident occurred during landing at around 11 am, an official said. The left-side tyre suffered a puncture as the flight landed, he said.