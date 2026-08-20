ETV Bharat / state

BSc Agriculture Exam Cancelled At Raipur University Amid Paper Leak Allegations

The university cancelled the examination and announced that the paper would be conducted again on a later date.

The university received information about the alleged leak before the examination was scheduled to begin. Images of the purported question paper were reportedly circulated on WhatsApp groups.

Students have alleged that the question paper for the Entomology subject was leaked and circulated on WhatsApp before the examination. However, the university administration has not yet confirmed whether the circulated paper was genuine.

A five-member inquiry committee, headed by Anish Kumar Dave, has been constituted to investigate how the question paper was allegedly circulated before the examination. The university administration has also said that an FIR will be registered in connection with the matter.

IGKV Public Relations Officer Sanjay Nair said, "The email did not contain the question paper. It only stated that the paper scheduled for today had been leaked and requested an investigation. Around 9:30 am, photographs of the paper appeared in one or two WhatsApp groups.”

He said the university assessed the situation and cancelled the examination as a precautionary measure. "The paper scheduled for today has been cancelled and the examination will be conducted again. An FIR will also be registered," he said.

The examination was scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm. Students who arrived at the examination centre were reportedly sent back without taking the test.

"Some questions in the leaked question paper are matching, while some are not. This is a matter for investigation. Only after the inquiry will it be possible to say what exactly happened," Nair said.

"The Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya administration has cancelled the examination and formed a five-member committee. The matter will be investigated and strict action will be taken against those found responsible," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said

Congress spokesperson Vandana Rajput criticised the state government over the alleged paper leak and demanded a high-level investigation. She said the reported leak of the BSc second-year Entomology question paper was serious and could affect students who had prepared throughout the year. Rajput said that if the allegations are confirmed, strict action should be taken against those responsible and the interests of students should be protected.