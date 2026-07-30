ETV Bharat / state

Alleged MLA Fund Misuse: School Computers Bought At Triple Cost In Chhattisgarh, Probe Ordered

Bemetara: A suspected procurement scam worth nearly Rs 1 crore has surfaced in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, prompting the administration to order a probe. Officials alleged irregularities in the purchase of computers for government schools using the MLA Local Area Development Fund.

Bemetara Collector Pratishtha Mamgai has constituted a four-member inquiry committee, including a deputy collector, to examine the procurement of computers distributed to 40 government schools in the Saja Assembly constituency. The purchases were made during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years.

The controversy came to the fore after complaints by the opposition regarding the reported cost of the computer sets. “Computers with a market value of about Rs 60,000 were procured for nearly Rs 2.5 lakh each, raising questions about possible overpricing and misuse of public funds,” they said.