Alleged MLA Fund Misuse: School Computers Bought At Triple Cost In Chhattisgarh, Probe Ordered
A probe has been ordered into the alleged misuse of MLA funds in Bemetara after computers were allegedly procured at triple cost, reports Ankur Tiwari
Published : July 30, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Bemetara: A suspected procurement scam worth nearly Rs 1 crore has surfaced in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, prompting the administration to order a probe. Officials alleged irregularities in the purchase of computers for government schools using the MLA Local Area Development Fund.
Bemetara Collector Pratishtha Mamgai has constituted a four-member inquiry committee, including a deputy collector, to examine the procurement of computers distributed to 40 government schools in the Saja Assembly constituency. The purchases were made during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years.
The controversy came to the fore after complaints by the opposition regarding the reported cost of the computer sets. “Computers with a market value of about Rs 60,000 were procured for nearly Rs 2.5 lakh each, raising questions about possible overpricing and misuse of public funds,” they said.
Bemetara District Congress President and former MLA Ashish Chhabra alleged the purchases represent a misuse of MLA development funds. “Schools did not request the computers, and the equipment was supplied without prior consultation with school authorities,” he said.
Chhabra also alleged that more than a dozen schools, including those in Navagaon Kala, Kehka, Kesatra, and Bija, lack computer labs or secure storage facilities. “Due to the lack of space and need, many of the computers remain unused in cupboards, storerooms, or classroom corners, depriving students of their intended benefits,” he said.
The grand old party is planning a protest against the issue, Chhabra added.
“We ordered an inquiry immediately after receiving information about the allegations. Appropriate action will be taken after the committee submits its report,” said Collector Mamgai.
Meanwhile, Saja MLA Ishwar Sahu said the proposal for the computers was sent to the district administration, following which funds were released from the MLA Local Area Development Fund for the procurement. “If there are complaints regarding the purchases, the matter should be investigated,” he added.
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