Alleged Mastermind In Murder Of RSS Leader's Son Arrested After Brief Encounter In Punjab
SSP Bhupinder Singh said that the bike-borne accused was intercepted by the police but he opened fire at the police, which retaliated.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Ferozepur: Jatin Kali, RSS leader Dina Nath's grandson, who has emerged as the alleged mastermind in the murder case of Naveen Arora, son of another RSS leader, was arrested after being injured in an encounter with police in Punjab's Ferozepur, officials said on Thursday.
SSP Bhupinder Singh said that Kali was arrested late last night during an encounter n the Arif K area of the district. The operation was launched by the police following intelligence inputs that Kali was roaming in the area.
“During the blockade, a motorcycle was seen coming at a high speed, when he was signaled to stop, the biker sped away. After this, when the police chased the motorcycle with vehicles, the accused Jatin Kali started firing at the police party. The bullet fired by the accused hit the window of the police vehicle. Police returned fire and the accused was injured. The accused is being treated at the Civil Hospital,” SSP Singh said.
According to SSP Bhupinder Singh the conspiracy about the murder of the victim was hatched on the the birthday of one of the accused. Before carrying out the murder, the accused conducted reconnaissance of the the victim Naveen Arora's house twice. “The accused formed teams and some of the accused brought weapons from UP and then shot Naveen Arora to death,” he added.
It is noteworthy that on Wednesday, the police arrested two accused Kanav and Harsh in the murder that took place on Saturday evening.