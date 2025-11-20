ETV Bharat / state

Alleged Mastermind In Murder Of RSS Leader's Son Arrested After Brief Encounter In Punjab

SSP Bhupinder Singh said that Kali was arrested late last night during an encounter n the Arif K area of the district. The operation was launched by the police following intelligence inputs that Kali was roaming in the area.

Ferozepur: Jatin Kali, RSS leader Dina Nath's grandson, who has emerged as the alleged mastermind in the murder case of Naveen Arora, son of another RSS leader, was arrested after being injured in an encounter with police in Punjab's Ferozepur, officials said on Thursday.

“During the blockade, a motorcycle was seen coming at a high speed, when he was signaled to stop, the biker sped away. After this, when the police chased the motorcycle with vehicles, the accused Jatin Kali started firing at the police party. The bullet fired by the accused hit the window of the police vehicle. Police returned fire and the accused was injured. The accused is being treated at the Civil Hospital,” SSP Singh said.

A bullet mark on a Punjab Police vehicle (ETV Bharat)

According to SSP Bhupinder Singh the conspiracy about the murder of the victim was hatched on the the birthday of one of the accused. Before carrying out the murder, the accused conducted reconnaissance of the the victim Naveen Arora's house twice. “The accused formed teams and some of the accused brought weapons from UP and then shot Naveen Arora to death,” he added.

It is noteworthy that on Wednesday, the police arrested two accused Kanav and Harsh in the murder that took place on Saturday evening.