Alleged Class 10 Maths Paper Leak In Maharashtra Sparks Probe; Police Register Case In Pune

Pune: The alleged circulation of Class 10 board examination question papers on a Telegram group has triggered a controversy in Maharashtra during the ongoing SSC exams.

Authorities have launched an investigation after claims emerged that the Mathematics-1 and Mathematics-2 papers were available online before the examination. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has taken note of the matter, while Pune Police have registered a case and begun a probe to determine whether it was an actual paper leak or an online fraud.

It is understood that a Telegram group titled 'MAHARASHTRA STATE BOARDS 2026 PAPERS' allegedly advertised the sale of Class 10 board examination papers. Messages posted in the group claimed that the Mathematics-1 and Mathematics-2 papers had been uploaded before the exam. Another message reportedly stated, "Science 1 & 2 available – DM @Papershelp," suggesting that additional papers could also be obtained.

Social activist Vijay Kumbhar raised allegations regarding the issue on social media. In a post, he claimed that the state was witnessing another instance of a possible paper leak. "If board question papers are being sold on social media, the involvement of insiders cannot be ruled out," he said.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairman Nandkumar Bedse said that information about the issue was received on March 9, 2026.

According to him, links claiming to provide question papers were being circulated on Telegram, and money was allegedly being demanded in return.