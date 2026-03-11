Alleged Class 10 Maths Paper Leak In Maharashtra Sparks Probe; Police Register Case In Pune
A Telegram group titled 'MAHARASHTRA STATE BOARDS 2026 PAPERS' allegedly advertised the sale of Class 10 board examination papers
Published : March 11, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Pune: The alleged circulation of Class 10 board examination question papers on a Telegram group has triggered a controversy in Maharashtra during the ongoing SSC exams.
Authorities have launched an investigation after claims emerged that the Mathematics-1 and Mathematics-2 papers were available online before the examination. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has taken note of the matter, while Pune Police have registered a case and begun a probe to determine whether it was an actual paper leak or an online fraud.
It is understood that a Telegram group titled 'MAHARASHTRA STATE BOARDS 2026 PAPERS' allegedly advertised the sale of Class 10 board examination papers. Messages posted in the group claimed that the Mathematics-1 and Mathematics-2 papers had been uploaded before the exam. Another message reportedly stated, "Science 1 & 2 available – DM @Papershelp," suggesting that additional papers could also be obtained.
Social activist Vijay Kumbhar raised allegations regarding the issue on social media. In a post, he claimed that the state was witnessing another instance of a possible paper leak. "If board question papers are being sold on social media, the involvement of insiders cannot be ruled out," he said.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairman Nandkumar Bedse said that information about the issue was received on March 9, 2026.
According to him, links claiming to provide question papers were being circulated on Telegram, and money was allegedly being demanded in return.
Bedse said authorities are also examining the possibility that the links were part of an online scam intended to extort money. “Some people have said they paid around Rs 600. However, at first glance, there is no concrete evidence yet that the question papers were leaked before the examination began,” he said.
He added that it is more likely that the Mathematics-1 and Mathematics-2 question papers were uploaded on Telegram after the exams had concluded. Investigators are now trying to determine whether the papers were actually leaked before the examination or were uploaded afterwards.
"It has not been clearly established that the paper leaked on the day of the exam. It appears more likely that the papers were uploaded on social media after the examination. Nevertheless, both the board and the police are conducting a detailed investigation," Bedse clarified.
A formal complaint has been filed at the Shivajinagar Police Station, and a case has been registered against the administrator of the Telegram group and other associated members. Police are examining details of the group, identifying its members, and investigating the motive behind uploading the papers.
The board has urged students not to believe rumours circulating on social media. Officials said the examination process is being closely monitored and strict action will be taken if any malpractice is detected.
Read More: