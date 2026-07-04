ETV Bharat / state

Alleged Chat Screenshot Gives New Twist To Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

(From the left) Victim Ketan Agarwal who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. (ETV Bharat/Arrangement) ( (ETV Bharat/Arrangement) )

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal has taken a fresh turn after an alleged screenshot of a chat between accused Siya Goyal and one of her friends surfaced online. According to the purported chat, the conversation took place between May 23 and 24. In the exchange, Siya allegedly asked her friend to send her Aadhaar card, saying it was required for a marriage-related booking. However, the same conversation reportedly contains a message from Siya stating, "The marriage is not going to happen anyway, but send me your Aadhaar card." The alleged message has sparked speculation over whether she already knew that the wedding would not take place. Alleged Chat Screenshot Gives New Twist to Ketan Agarwal Murder Case (ETV Bharat)