Alleged Chat Screenshot Gives New Twist To Ketan Agarwal Murder Case
The alleged message has sparked speculation over whether she already knew that the wedding would not take place.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: The investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal has taken a fresh turn after an alleged screenshot of a chat between accused Siya Goyal and one of her friends surfaced online.
According to the purported chat, the conversation took place between May 23 and 24. In the exchange, Siya allegedly asked her friend to send her Aadhaar card, saying it was required for a marriage-related booking.
However, the same conversation reportedly contains a message from Siya stating, "The marriage is not going to happen anyway, but send me your Aadhaar card." The alleged message has sparked speculation over whether she already knew that the wedding would not take place.
The purported chat has raised several questions for investigators. Police are now examining whether the alleged chat can be a crucial piece of evidence in the case.
Authorities are also expected to conduct a forensic examination of the screenshot to determine whether the chat is genuine or if it has been tampered with. Legal experts have cautioned that it would be premature to draw any conclusions solely on the basis of the alleged conversation until its authenticity is verified.
Earlier, Siya had given her consent to undergo a polygraph test, known as a lie detector test that measures a person's psychological responses while he/she answers questions.
Police are also in the process of obtaining necessary court permission to complete the investigation using scientific methods. It had gathered significant evidence through crime scene reconstruction, digital evidence, mobile data, call detail records (CDRs), and other forensic investigations.
Ketan died after falling from Pune's Lohagad Fort on June 18. Police suspect Siya and her boyfriend allegedly pushed Ketan, causing his death. Following the incident, a fast-track court was set up and senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam was appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor.
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