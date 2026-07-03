JDS Files Complaint With Election Commission Alleging Irregularities In Ongoing SIR In Karnataka
The party alleged that the BLOs, who are supposed to go door- to- door to distribute the census forms, are holding SIR fairs.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Ramanagara: A delegation led by Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing Karnataka president Nikhil Kumaraswamy filed a complaint at the State Chief Electoral Officer's office on Friday alleging major shortcomings in the ongoing Special Comprehensive Revision (SIR) in the state, particularly in the Ramanagar assembly segment.
Earlier, a protest was held before the Bangalore South Deputy Commissioner's office to condemn the shortcomings in the SIR process. Addressing the protestors, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that the SIR process in Ramanagara has become a black spot.
"The BLOs, who are supposed to go door- to- door to distribute the census forms, are holding SIR fairs in several wards of the Ramanagara Town Municipality. This is not only flouting the rules but making a mockery of democracy," he said.
"The current SIR process in the Ramanagara constituency should stop immediately. The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka should personally take direct supervision," added Kumaraswamy.
He demanded the immediate suspension of corrupt BLO officers who violate the rules and act as they please. "The Election Commission, known for transparency, should not turn a blind eye to these illegalities taking place in Ramanagara," he said.
Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in a press conference on Thursday, alleged that the Congress government is trying to sabotage the SIR process in the state, including Ramanagara.
"The illegality taking place in the Ramanagara district is proof of this," he said and demanded the immediate suspension of the Ramanagara deputy commissioner and the removal of all officials who committed dereliction of duty in this regard.
Releasing a video of BLOs distributing enumeration forms to voters in a wedding hall, Kumaraswamy alleged that an effort is being made to create records for thousands of illegal voters, including illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, using the Chief Minister's direct influence.
"This is a systematic conspiracy to enable Bangladeshi infiltrators, who challenge the country's security, to gain the right to vote," he alleged.
He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to intervene immediately and end this illegality. "If you watch these videos, you will understand where our democracy has come to," he said.