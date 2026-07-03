ETV Bharat / state

JDS Files Complaint With Election Commission Alleging Irregularities In Ongoing SIR In Karnataka

JDS Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy led a protest in Ramanagara on Friday alleging large scale irregularities in the ongoing SIR in Karnataka ( ETV Bharat )

Ramanagara: A delegation led by Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing Karnataka president Nikhil Kumaraswamy filed a complaint at the State Chief Electoral Officer's office on Friday alleging major shortcomings in the ongoing Special Comprehensive Revision (SIR) in the state, particularly in the Ramanagar assembly segment.

Earlier, a protest was held before the Bangalore South Deputy Commissioner's office to condemn the shortcomings in the SIR process. Addressing the protestors, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that the SIR process in Ramanagara has become a black spot.

"The BLOs, who are supposed to go door- to- door to distribute the census forms, are holding SIR fairs in several wards of the Ramanagara Town Municipality. This is not only flouting the rules but making a mockery of democracy," he said.

"The current SIR process in the Ramanagara constituency should stop immediately. The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka should personally take direct supervision," added Kumaraswamy.

He demanded the immediate suspension of corrupt BLO officers who violate the rules and act as they please. "The Election Commission, known for transparency, should not turn a blind eye to these illegalities taking place in Ramanagara," he said.