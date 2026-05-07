ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Shocker | Woman Complains Her Dead Foetus Was Kept In Stomach For 22 Hours

Beed: A couple has made shocking accusations against doctors in Gitte Hospital of Parli, claiming thier unborn child has died due to medical negligence. Vaijanth Sambhaji Munde and his wife, Dipti Vaijanath Munde, have alleged that the doctors failed to treat the medical case on time and instead were driven solely by the motive of financial gain.

Dr Kalpana Gitte said, Dipti was completely dehydrated, had vomited since the morning of April 23 and got herself admitted only at 3:00 PM, since nobody was at home. Gitte further stated that Dipti's family refused her cesarean (C-Section) and insisted on a natural delivery, even though the mother could not push out the dead foetus.

This matter is now being investigated by a medical professional committee set up by the Beed District Civil Surgeon. According to the police complaint filed by Vaijanath and Dipti, "On April 23, between 1:45-1:50 PM, Dipti was admitted to Gutte Hospital as she complained of severe abdominal pains and cramps."

Following this heart-wrenching and shocking incident, a written complaint has been filed by Vaijanth Sambhaji Munde and his wife, Dipti Vaijanath Munde at Parali City Police Station, against Dr. Kalpana Sachin Gitte of Gitte Hospital and the concerned doctors.

In their complaint, the Munde couple have "demanded a thorough inquiry into the alleged dereliction of duty by Dr. Kalpana Sachin Gitte of Gitte Hospital, the doctors' culpability in the infant's death, and the reckless endangerment of the mother's life."

This tragic incident has plunged the complainant's family into an abyss of grief. According to their police complaint, the Munde's said, "Dipti complained of severe abdominal cramps and severe pain, so she called her doctor, Kalpana Gite, who asked her to get admitted immediately. We admitted her between 1:45-1:50 PM. Dr Gitte examined her and first sent for sonography. There they saw the child's hear was not beating and sent her for further examination. They continued trying to solicit monetary benefit instead of ensuring the dead foetus is taken out of the mother's womb. Due to the doctors' inexcusable negligence and carelessness, the unborn child not only lost its life, but the doctors also recklessly endangered the life of the pregnant mother."