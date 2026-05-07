Maharashtra Shocker | Woman Complains Her Dead Foetus Was Kept In Stomach For 22 Hours
the district civil surgeon has asked medical professional to initiate an inquiry and submit a report at the earliest
Beed: A couple has made shocking accusations against doctors in Gitte Hospital of Parli, claiming thier unborn child has died due to medical negligence. Vaijanth Sambhaji Munde and his wife, Dipti Vaijanath Munde, have alleged that the doctors failed to treat the medical case on time and instead were driven solely by the motive of financial gain.
Dr Kalpana Gitte said, Dipti was completely dehydrated, had vomited since the morning of April 23 and got herself admitted only at 3:00 PM, since nobody was at home. Gitte further stated that Dipti's family refused her cesarean (C-Section) and insisted on a natural delivery, even though the mother could not push out the dead foetus.
This matter is now being investigated by a medical professional committee set up by the Beed District Civil Surgeon. According to the police complaint filed by Vaijanath and Dipti, "On April 23, between 1:45-1:50 PM, Dipti was admitted to Gutte Hospital as she complained of severe abdominal pains and cramps."
Following this heart-wrenching and shocking incident, a written complaint has been filed by Vaijanth Sambhaji Munde and his wife, Dipti Vaijanath Munde at Parali City Police Station, against Dr. Kalpana Sachin Gitte of Gitte Hospital and the concerned doctors.
In their complaint, the Munde couple have "demanded a thorough inquiry into the alleged dereliction of duty by Dr. Kalpana Sachin Gitte of Gitte Hospital, the doctors' culpability in the infant's death, and the reckless endangerment of the mother's life."
This tragic incident has plunged the complainant's family into an abyss of grief. According to their police complaint, the Munde's said, "Dipti complained of severe abdominal cramps and severe pain, so she called her doctor, Kalpana Gite, who asked her to get admitted immediately. We admitted her between 1:45-1:50 PM. Dr Gitte examined her and first sent for sonography. There they saw the child's hear was not beating and sent her for further examination. They continued trying to solicit monetary benefit instead of ensuring the dead foetus is taken out of the mother's womb. Due to the doctors' inexcusable negligence and carelessness, the unborn child not only lost its life, but the doctors also recklessly endangered the life of the pregnant mother."
They further stated, "It is a matter of extreme gravity that they took a staggering 22 hours to conduct the delivery procedure to extract the deceased fetus from the womb; this act of playing with the mother's life was allegedly committed solely to derive financial gain."
Meanwhile,. Dr Kalpana Gitte, told the media, "The mother called me around 2:00 PM stating her baby had not moved since morning and she had been vomiting. However, since nobody was at home, she would have to come alone and asked me if she could come by 3:00 PM. I asked her to come immediately."
Speaking of Dipti's medical condition, Dr Gitte said, her blood pressure was really low, and she was completely dehydrated. "The mother told me she had been vomiting since 10:AM and when I checked, her BP was really low and she was completely dehydrated. I immediately put her on intravenous liquid and brought her BP to the normal level. I checked the stomach to detect the heartbeat of the baby and I couldn't get, so I did a sonography, and it showed the baby was not moving. So I got the radiologist to do a proper sonography, and it showed the baby was dead."
Speaking about the allegation of wasting 22 hours to deliver the baby, Dr Gitte in her defense stated, there are specific rules and guidelines in such cases, which medical practioneers and hospitals have to follow. "It is not unusual for a mother to have a delivery after even 48 hours. There are guidelines for C-section, which we avoid if a normal delivery is possible. When I saw the baby's head and hand are not coming, I pointed out to the family to conduct a C-section. But the relative of the mother insisted on doing normal delivery," said Dr Gitte.
Vaijanath said, immediately after this incident, he approached the Parali Police Station to file a complaint. Despite a police complaint, he alleged, the police delayed for a few days. Finally, he wrote to the Beed District Civil Surgeon on May 5 and Dr Satish Solanke, the DCS has set up an inquiry to investigate this matter.
"We have received a complaint, a lady patient was admitted on April 23, between 1:45-1:50 PM, for delivery. The complaint is of a serious nature, and I have appointed an inquiry committee of specialists to investigate the complaints made. We have asked them to take statements of all parties immediately and investigate all the documentary evidence. They will file their report accordingly at the earliest," said Dr Satish Solanke, Beed District Civil Surgeon.