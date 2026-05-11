ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Young Women From Assam, Nagaland Harassed In Nehru Place

New Delhi: The harassment of women from India's Northeastern states in the national capital, which is often racial or sexual in nature, appears to continue unabated. In a fresh incident that took place Sunday evening, a case of harassment against young women from the Northeast has surfaced, this time in the Nehru Place area. The young women from Assam and Nagaland alleged they were subjected to physical assault and verbal abuse.

It is alleged that a group of youths first made obscene gestures, and then physically attacked the women on the street. Following the incident, police have launched a full-scale investigation into the matter.

According to the information received, one of the victims said she had arrived at Nehru Place with a friend Sunday evening. She recalled, "Some youths sitting there first passed lewd comments about me, and then began to harass me. When I started recording a video on my phone, they surrounded me, hurled filthy abuses at both me and my friend, and even tore my clothes. We called the police, but by the time they arrived, all the accused youths had fled. I simply cannot understand why they did this. The police are now cooperating with us; a case has been registered against the accused, and a search for the accused is currently underway."