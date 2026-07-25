ETV Bharat / state

BDO Of Garhwa In Jharkhand Orders Probe Into Use Of Adulterated Oil, Spices In MDM

Garhwa: The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Bardiha in Jharkhand's Garhwa has ordered a probe into use of adulterated oil and spices in preparation of mid-day meals in government schools.

BDO Praveen Kumar said he had recently visited the PM Shri Vidyalaya in Semri and another government school in Aadar village under the block. Kumar said, during inspection, he found that the mustard oil used for cooking the mid-day meals for students was spurious. The spices used for cooking were also found to be adulterated.

Kumar said the mustard oil used for cooking the mid-day meals was adulterated with burnt engine oil. Similarly, the spices too were adulterated with sub-standard material.