BDO Of Garhwa In Jharkhand Orders Probe Into Use Of Adulterated Oil, Spices In MDM
BDO Praveen Kumar said mustard oil and spices used for cooking mid-day meals at govt schools in two villages were spurious.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Garhwa: The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Bardiha in Jharkhand's Garhwa has ordered a probe into use of adulterated oil and spices in preparation of mid-day meals in government schools.
BDO Praveen Kumar said he had recently visited the PM Shri Vidyalaya in Semri and another government school in Aadar village under the block. Kumar said, during inspection, he found that the mustard oil used for cooking the mid-day meals for students was spurious. The spices used for cooking were also found to be adulterated.
Kumar said the mustard oil used for cooking the mid-day meals was adulterated with burnt engine oil. Similarly, the spices too were adulterated with sub-standard material.
The BDO said the mustard oil used in the schools was odourless and described it as nothing less than 'sweet poison'. According to the BDO, burnt engine oil was mixed in the mustard oil, while the spices were impure. Kumar said he seized the samples of both the mustard oil and spices and ordered a food inspector to conduct an investigation. He said the samples were seized in the presence of police from the schools.
Parents of the students admitted to the schools expressed concern over the BDO's discovery. They hailed Kumar for conducting the inspecting and bringing the matter to fore and the probe would bring truth to the fore.
Around a year ago, a video of Harpic (a toilet cleaner) being added to the water used with golgappas (water balls or crispy fried dough balls) had gone viral on social media. The video was from a market in Garhwa.
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