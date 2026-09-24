ETV Bharat / state

Allegations Alone Cannot Prove Cruelty Or Desertion, Says Chhattisgarh High Court; Rejects Husband's Plea For Divorce

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has observed that only making allegations is not sufficient to obtain a decree of divorce.

It said that grounds such as matrimonial cruelty and desertion must be established through credible and substantial evidence. The court dismissed a husband's appeal seeking a divorce and upheld the decision of the Family Court.

A division bench comprising Justice Parth Preetam Sahu and Justice Sachin Singh Rajput delivered the verdict on September 18. The husband had sought divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, alleging that his wife had subjected him to harassment, issued threats and left the matrimonial home to live with her parents. He also alleged that his wife insulted him by calling him “dark” and “fat” in reference to his complexion and physical appearance.

After examining the evidence, the Family Court found that the husband's allegations were not sufficiently established. He challenged the decision before the High Court. During the hearing, the High Court said allegations must be supported by credible evidence. The alleged derogatory remarks made by the wife, by themselves, could not be treated as sufficient grounds for divorce.

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the bench held that the necessary elements required to establish cruelty had not been proved. The High Court also addressed the husband's allegation of desertion. It observed that only living separately does not, by itself, establish desertion.