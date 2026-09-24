Allegations Alone Cannot Prove Cruelty Or Desertion, Says Chhattisgarh High Court; Rejects Husband's Plea For Divorce
The court dismissed a husband's appeal seeking divorce and upheld the decision of the Family Court. Reports Sanjay Yadav
Published : September 24, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has observed that only making allegations is not sufficient to obtain a decree of divorce.
It said that grounds such as matrimonial cruelty and desertion must be established through credible and substantial evidence. The court dismissed a husband's appeal seeking a divorce and upheld the decision of the Family Court.
A division bench comprising Justice Parth Preetam Sahu and Justice Sachin Singh Rajput delivered the verdict on September 18. The husband had sought divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, alleging that his wife had subjected him to harassment, issued threats and left the matrimonial home to live with her parents. He also alleged that his wife insulted him by calling him “dark” and “fat” in reference to his complexion and physical appearance.
After examining the evidence, the Family Court found that the husband's allegations were not sufficiently established. He challenged the decision before the High Court. During the hearing, the High Court said allegations must be supported by credible evidence. The alleged derogatory remarks made by the wife, by themselves, could not be treated as sufficient grounds for divorce.
Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the bench held that the necessary elements required to establish cruelty had not been proved. The High Court also addressed the husband's allegation of desertion. It observed that only living separately does not, by itself, establish desertion.
To establish desertion, it must be shown that the spouse left or continued to live separately without reasonable cause and with the intention of bringing the marital relationship to an end.
While dealing with the issue of mental cruelty, the bench referred to the Supreme Court's judgment in Samar Ghosh v. Jaya Ghosh, (2007) 4 SCC 511. The court noted that there can be no single, fixed test for determining mental cruelty and that each case must be decided on the basis of its specific facts and evidence.
"Thus, the approach of the learned Family Court in rejecting the plea of dissolution of marriage cannot be said to be faulted with. Being that, the impunged judgment and decree appear to be based on just and proper appreciation of the evidence on record and warrant no interference in this appeal," the court observed.
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