Allahabad High Court Upholds Right To Choose Partner; Says Society Can't Interfere In Personal Decision

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court, in a significant ruling, observed that adults have the right to marry or live with a partner of their choice, asserting that the state or society cannot interfere in such personal decisions.

In a ruling that has given hope to interfaith couples, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh of the Jharkhand High Court said that an interfaith couple should not be harassed. The Court passed these remarks while disposing of a batch of petitions, including those in live-in relationships.

The court clarified that the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, does not prohibit interfaith marriages. According to the High Court, marriage registration officers cannot refuse marriage registration solely on the grounds that the parties have not obtained prior permission from the district authority for conversion. The court stated that such permission is not mandatory but rather directive.

‘The right to life and liberty is supreme’

The court stated that every citizen equally enjoys the right to life and personal liberty, whether married or not. No one can be discriminated against solely based on being in an interfaith relationship. The bench observed that if two adult individuals, whether of the same religion or different religions, choose to live together of their own free will, the state or society has no right to interfere.