Allahabad High Court Upholds Right To Choose Partner; Says Society Can't Interfere In Personal Decision
Allahabad High Court said provisions of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution provide equality to all citizens and protection from discrimination based on religion.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court, in a significant ruling, observed that adults have the right to marry or live with a partner of their choice, asserting that the state or society cannot interfere in such personal decisions.
In a ruling that has given hope to interfaith couples, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh of the Jharkhand High Court said that an interfaith couple should not be harassed. The Court passed these remarks while disposing of a batch of petitions, including those in live-in relationships.
The court clarified that the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, does not prohibit interfaith marriages. According to the High Court, marriage registration officers cannot refuse marriage registration solely on the grounds that the parties have not obtained prior permission from the district authority for conversion. The court stated that such permission is not mandatory but rather directive.
‘The right to life and liberty is supreme’
The court stated that every citizen equally enjoys the right to life and personal liberty, whether married or not. No one can be discriminated against solely based on being in an interfaith relationship. The bench observed that if two adult individuals, whether of the same religion or different religions, choose to live together of their own free will, the state or society has no right to interfere.
To substantiate its standpoint, the High Court said Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution provide equality to all citizens and protection from discrimination based on religion. It further directed the marriage registration officers of the respective districts to register the petitioners' marriages immediately and not wait for the approval of the conversion. The state government was also directed to issue the necessary government orders to ensure compliance with the order.
The Court directed the state and private parties not to interfere with the petitioners' life, liberty, and privacy. Police officers have been instructed to provide immediate protection to the petitioners if they request it.
'Compliance with the 2019 government order mandatory'
The court cited a state government order issued in 2019, which directed couples entering into inter-caste or inter-religious marriages to be provided with security, safe housing, and necessary protection. The court directed that this government order be strictly followed.
Citing Supreme Court decisions, the Allahabad High Court stated that choosing a life partner is an integral part of a person's freedom and cannot be interfered with by the state or society. The court stated that the fundamental spirit of the Constitution is to protect individual freedom, plurality, and diversity. An adult's personal decisions cannot be interfered with based on societal disagreement.