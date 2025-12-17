ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Rules Live-In Partner Not Liable For Maintenance If Woman's First Marriage Continues To Subsist

The High Court ruled that maintenance under Section 125 CrPC cannot be claimed if a woman’s earlier marriage remains legally valid. ( File Photo/ANI )

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a revision petition and ruled that a woman cannot claim maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from a partner with whom she lived if her first or earlier marriage was not legally dissolved.

As per sources, a woman had moved the high court challenging the order of a district court which too had refused to grant maintenance rights.

The court held that her previous marriage remained legally valid, rendering any later relationship void, even if a marriage ceremony took place. Thus, she cannot claim maintenance based on a long-term relationship, as the law does not recognise it as a valid marriage, it said.

"Even assuming a marriage ceremony was performed, the same would be void as the applicant's earlier marital tie continued to subsist. Thus, she cannot claim maintenance under Section 125 CrPC based on a long standing relationship," the high court said.

Justice Madan Pal Singh stated that upholding the claim would undermine both Section 125 CrPC's purpose and marriage as an institution.