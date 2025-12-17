Allahabad HC Rules Live-In Partner Not Liable For Maintenance If Woman's First Marriage Continues To Subsist
Dismissing a revision plea, the Allahabad High Court said maintenance claims cannot dilute Section 125 CrPC amid an undissolved first marriage.
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a revision petition and ruled that a woman cannot claim maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from a partner with whom she lived if her first or earlier marriage was not legally dissolved.
As per sources, a woman had moved the high court challenging the order of a district court which too had refused to grant maintenance rights.
The court held that her previous marriage remained legally valid, rendering any later relationship void, even if a marriage ceremony took place. Thus, she cannot claim maintenance based on a long-term relationship, as the law does not recognise it as a valid marriage, it said.
"Even assuming a marriage ceremony was performed, the same would be void as the applicant's earlier marital tie continued to subsist. Thus, she cannot claim maintenance under Section 125 CrPC based on a long standing relationship," the high court said.
Justice Madan Pal Singh stated that upholding the claim would undermine both Section 125 CrPC's purpose and marriage as an institution.
The court added, "If such a practice is permitted in society, where a woman continues to remain legally married to one man yet resides with another without obtaining dissolution of the first marriage and thereafter seeks maintenance from the latter, the very object of Section 125 CrPC would stand diluted.”
Further, the court noted that the woman had lived with the man for nearly 10 years. However, it said that cohabitation alone does not make her a legal wife under Section 125 CrPC.
On the other hand, the woman's counsel argued that official records, such as her Aadhaar card and passport, listed her as the man's wife and that society recognised her as his spouse. It was submitted that the man and his sons allegedly subjected her to cruelty, harassment, and desertion in March 2018, so she sought maintenance from the court.
The court in its judgement dated December 8 held that the woman does not fall within the ambit of a legally wedded wife for the purpose of Section 125 CrPC and therefore, her maintenance application was rightly rejected.
