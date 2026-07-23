ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Reserves Interim Order Over Assault On Litigant, Lawyers In Lucknow District Court

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its interim order in a case relating to the alleged assault on a litigant and his Delhi-based lawyers inside the Lucknow district court premises on July 21.

The Lucknow bench of the high court also directed that the matter be registered as a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), treating the incident as one involving the administration of justice. The order came from a bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla on a plea of the Delhi-based lawyers.