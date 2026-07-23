Allahabad HC Reserves Interim Order Over Assault On Litigant, Lawyers In Lucknow District Court
The Lucknow bench of the High Court directed that the matter be registered as a suo motu public interest litigation
By PTI
Published : July 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its interim order in a case relating to the alleged assault on a litigant and his Delhi-based lawyers inside the Lucknow district court premises on July 21.
The Lucknow bench of the high court also directed that the matter be registered as a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), treating the incident as one involving the administration of justice. The order came from a bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla on a plea of the Delhi-based lawyers.
Before reserving its order, the bench examined reports submitted by the Lucknow district judge and the police commissioner. It also viewed CCTV footage of the incident captured on the eighth floor of the district court building.
During the hearing, Central Bar Association president Akhilesh Jaiswal and general secretary Avneesh Dixit appeared before the court along with senior advocate Dr L P Mishra. Advocate Anupam Mehrotra filed his vakalatnama on behalf of the accused lawyer, Saurabh Kumar Verma. The Deputy Solicitor General of India and counsel representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were also present during the proceedings.
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