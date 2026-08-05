ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Questions Land Acquisition Process For ROB In Lucknow, Seeks Govt Explanation

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the land acquisition process for the proposed railway overbridge in Gomtinagar Extension, observing that the state government appeared to have proceeded without duly considering the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report and the recommendations of an independent expert group.

A division bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla in Lucknow made the observations while hearing a batch of petitions, including a public interest litigation, challenging the proposed acquisition of land for the railway overbridge (ROB) at the Bharwara railway crossing. The Lucknow bench directed the additional advocate general to produce the relevant records and explain the state's stand, and fixed August 5 as the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, the court examined the SIA report as well as the report of the independent multidisciplinary expert group. Both reports acknowledged the need for an ROB at the Bharwara railway crossing to ease chronic traffic congestion and improve connectivity.

However, they also noted differences among departments and stakeholders over the most appropriate location for the project. The expert group described the issue as a technical matter and recommended that the final decision on the alignment be taken only after obtaining the views of the Railways, the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation and other concerned technical agencies.

Referring to the SIA report dated July 4, 2025, the bench noted that it had suggested an alternative site for the ROB and recommended the course of land acquisition if the alternative location was found unviable.