ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad High Court Quashes 2025 UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam Results

A bench led by Justice Manish Kumar Nigam directed the commission to prepare a fresh merit list. Based on this revised merit list, the processes for the Main Examination and interviews will also be conducted afresh. However, the Preliminary Examination itself will not be re-conducted. The new merit list will be prepared based on the marks already obtained by the candidates in the previous examination.

The matter pertains to a petition filed by candidates from reserved categories who secured higher marks in the Preliminary Examination than the last candidate selected under the unreserved (general) category. Despite this, they were not included in the merit list for the unreserved category, which prevented them from qualifying for the Main Examination.

The petitioners argued that the unreserved category is not restricted to any specific group; rather, candidates from all categories have the right to be selected based on their merit. They contended that reserved-category candidates who cleared the unreserved category's cut-off —without availing any relaxations — should be included in the general merit list.

Accepting this argument, the High Court ordered the commission to prepare a fresh merit list.