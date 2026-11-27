Allahabad High Court Quashes 2025 UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam Results
A bench has directed the commission to prepare a fresh merit list; the Main Examination and interviews will also be conducted afresh.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed the results of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS Preliminary Examination 2025.
A bench led by Justice Manish Kumar Nigam directed the commission to prepare a fresh merit list. Based on this revised merit list, the processes for the Main Examination and interviews will also be conducted afresh. However, the Preliminary Examination itself will not be re-conducted. The new merit list will be prepared based on the marks already obtained by the candidates in the previous examination.
The matter pertains to a petition filed by candidates from reserved categories who secured higher marks in the Preliminary Examination than the last candidate selected under the unreserved (general) category. Despite this, they were not included in the merit list for the unreserved category, which prevented them from qualifying for the Main Examination.
The petitioners argued that the unreserved category is not restricted to any specific group; rather, candidates from all categories have the right to be selected based on their merit. They contended that reserved-category candidates who cleared the unreserved category's cut-off —without availing any relaxations — should be included in the general merit list.
Accepting this argument, the High Court ordered the commission to prepare a fresh merit list.
The PCS Preliminary Examination was held on October 12, 2025. On December 1, the commission announced the results, declaring 11,727 candidates qualified for the Main Examination. Interviews for these candidates had already taken place, but the final results were not declared due to a stay order from the court.
The High Court had reserved its judgment in the case on September 28.
The High Court recently quashed the results of the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Preliminary Examination-2025 in a similar case. In that instance, the court had directed that candidates from reserved categories who had secured marks above the unreserved category cut-off — without availing any relaxations — be included in the unreserved category.
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