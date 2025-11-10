ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad High Court Orders Speedy Trial In Bikru Case, Rejects Rekha Agnihotri’s Bail Plea

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed that the trial in the Bikru case of Kanpur be completed at the earliest, with daily hearings and no adjournments, in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Rejecting the second bail application of Rekha Agnihotri, an accused in the Bikru case, Justice Samit Gopal issued the order after hearing arguments from the petitioner’s counsel, Prabha Shankar Mishra, and Additional Government Advocate Vikas Sahay.

Rekha Agnihotri’s lawyer argued that her name was not mentioned in the FIR and that she has been in jail since 2020, while several co-accused have been granted bail. The previous bail plea was dismissed in October 2021. So far, 17 out of 102 witnesses have testified in the case.

Opposing the bail application, Additional Government Advocate Vikas Sahay stated that Rekha's name has appeared in the witness statements and alleged that she provided the attackers with the location of police personnel and incited them to violence.