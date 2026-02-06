ETV Bharat / state

HC Orders Immediate Release Of Abhay Kumar In Noida Techie Death Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has ordered the immediate release of Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners, after finding out that his arrest in connection with a techie's death in Noida was carried out without following mandatory procedures.

A bench of Justices Siddhartha and Jai Krishna Upadhyay observed that police had failed to follow the procedure under clause 13 of the arrest memo, which requires informing the accused of the reasons for their arrest and providing them with a copy of the memo before taking them into custody. The order was passed on Thursday, allowing a habeas corpus petition filed on Kumar's behalf.

The plea had sought a direction to the respondents to produce and release Kumar from their illegal custody and a declaration that his arrest, detention and remand were illegal, null and void as the Supreme Court's directions in the Mihir Rajesh vs State of Maharashtra case were noth followed.