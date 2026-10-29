ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad High Court Orders Demolition Of Two Towers, Illegal Floors At Ghaziabad's Gulmohar Greens

Ghaziabad: The Allahabad High Court has ordered the complete demolition of Towers 27 and 28 at Gulmohar Greens Society in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, over illegal construction.

The court has also directed the removal of the unauthorised ninth and tenth floors of Towers 16, 17, 18 and 19.

A bench of Justices Saral Srivastava and Sudhanshu Chauhan, hearing a petition filed by society residents, directed the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) to complete the demolition within two months.

The ruling comes after a legal battle fought by 11 residents and has been welcomed by the society's occupants. The two towers will now face demolition similar to Noida's Twin Towers, while the illegally constructed upper floors of four other buildings will be removed.

Suresh Chandra Singhal, a resident and former president of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA), said the verdict had brought considerable relief to residents.

"We have been living in the society since 2010, but the builder has still not obtained the completion certificate (CC). Residents continue to face several problems," he said.

Singhal urged the authorities to ensure the builder completes all pending work, after which they should issue the completion certificate. He also demanded that the builder hand over the society's assets to the existing AOA.

"Only then will our problems be resolved," he said.

Gulmohar Greens Society in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad (ETV Bharat)

Petitioner and resident Prateek Tiwari also welcomed the judgment, saying it would set a precedent for other high-rise residential societies across Delhi-NCR.

Tiwari alleged that the builder had shown little interest in addressing residents' concerns and that essential facilities were deteriorating.