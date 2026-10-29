Allahabad High Court Orders Demolition Of Two Towers, Illegal Floors At Ghaziabad's Gulmohar Greens
The court directed authorities to recover demolition costs from the promoter and ensure adequate security during the removal of the unauthorised structures.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Allahabad High Court has ordered the complete demolition of Towers 27 and 28 at Gulmohar Greens Society in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, over illegal construction.
The court has also directed the removal of the unauthorised ninth and tenth floors of Towers 16, 17, 18 and 19.
A bench of Justices Saral Srivastava and Sudhanshu Chauhan, hearing a petition filed by society residents, directed the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) to complete the demolition within two months.
The ruling comes after a legal battle fought by 11 residents and has been welcomed by the society's occupants. The two towers will now face demolition similar to Noida's Twin Towers, while the illegally constructed upper floors of four other buildings will be removed.
Suresh Chandra Singhal, a resident and former president of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA), said the verdict had brought considerable relief to residents.
"We have been living in the society since 2010, but the builder has still not obtained the completion certificate (CC). Residents continue to face several problems," he said.
Singhal urged the authorities to ensure the builder completes all pending work, after which they should issue the completion certificate. He also demanded that the builder hand over the society's assets to the existing AOA.
"Only then will our problems be resolved," he said.
Petitioner and resident Prateek Tiwari also welcomed the judgment, saying it would set a precedent for other high-rise residential societies across Delhi-NCR.
Tiwari alleged that the builder had shown little interest in addressing residents' concerns and that essential facilities were deteriorating.
"The society does not have fire and electrical safety NOCs. The fire department has also pasted a notice at the main entrance stating that the society is unsafe from a fire safety perspective," he said.
Residents alleged they lived in constant fear because of the missing safety clearances. They expressed concern about the risk of a major fire incident and the lifts operating without an electrical safety NOC.
Builder Fined Rs 25 Lakh, Probe Ordered Against Former GDA Official
In its nearly 95-page judgment, the High Court directed the promoter to repay the demolition expenses as arrears of land revenue.
The court also instructed the district administration and police to provide adequate security to GDA officials to ensure that demolition work proceeds without obstruction.
The bench observed that the Gulmohar Greens project began in 2005 but remained incomplete even after two decades. It noted that the promoter failed to obtain a completion certificate under the Uttar Pradesh Apartment Act.
The court also directed the state government to initiate a disciplinary inquiry within one month against the then vice-chairman of the GDA, who approved the third compounding map on December 18, 2024.
Additionally, the court imposed a Rs 25 lakh fine on the promoter and directed that the amount be deposited into the Gulmohar Greens Residents Welfare Association's account within one month.
Residents described the verdict as a victory after years of legal proceedings and said they hope authorities will now address the society's long-pending infrastructure and safety concerns.
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