ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Imposes Rs 50,000 Cost On UP Govt After Police Negligence Delays Bail Plea Disposal

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the Uttar Pradesh government for negligence by police officials of Bijnor which delayed the disposal of a bail application in a case by more than 10 days. However, the state government may recover the amount from the erring officers after conducting an enquiry, the court said.

A bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, which was hearing a bail application filed by Yaseen and another accused in a dowry death case, said the plea could have been disposed of on July 3 but could not be done as despite repeated reminders and oral intimation, the requisite instructions were not supplied to the court.

"... It remained pending for more than 10 days due to the laxity on the part of the police," Justice Deshwal said.

The court on July 3 allowed the bail plea filed by both the in-laws of the deceased woman after finding that there was no sufficient material against the applicants to show that they harassed her for non-fulfilment of the demand of dowry prior to her death or subjected her to cruelty.

The court also noted that the independent witnesses pointed to a petty household dispute between the husband and wife.