Allahabad HC Grants Protection From Arrest To Hairstylist Jawed Habib, Son In Cheating Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib and his son Anosh Habib in an alleged investment fraud case.

Directing the police not to take any coercive action against the father-son duo until the investigation is complete, a two-judge bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Achal Sachdev on Monday also disposed of a clutch of petitions filed by the accused seeking a restraint on their arrest, and challenging an FIR lodged against them in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal.

The bench directed to ensure the procedure of arrest in accordance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court enshrined in the case of Arnesh Kumar vs the State of Bihar in 2014.

The ruling in that case established that police must first comply with the criteria under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before making an arrest for offences punishable by up to seven years imprisonment, and provide a written checklist and justification to the magistrate for any arrest.