ETV Bharat / state

Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan, His Son Get Bail In Dual PAN Card Case

Lawyers and supporters of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan celebrate bail to the leader and his son in two PAN card case. ( ETV Bharat )

Rampur: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan, in the dual PAN cards case.

The news was celebrated by their supporters and lawyers in Rampur. Lawyers at the Collectorate premises distributed sweets.

Lawyer Kashif Kamran said that the MP-MLA court in Rampur had earlier sentenced both Azam and Abdullah to seven years of imprisonment each. The sentence was subsequently increased by the Sessions Court.

Azam and Abdullah challenged the verdict in the high court that granted them bail.

While other lawyers at the Rampur Collectorate premises celebrated the development by distributing sweets, Azam's lawyer, Kamran, remarked that justice has been served.

"The bail has brought joy to supporters and lawyers alike. It has been a tradition to express happiness by distributing sweets on such occasions."