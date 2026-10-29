Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan, His Son Get Bail In Dual PAN Card Case
Lawyers and supporters of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan celebrate bail to the leader and his son in two PAN card case.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Rampur: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan, in the dual PAN cards case.
The news was celebrated by their supporters and lawyers in Rampur. Lawyers at the Collectorate premises distributed sweets.
Lawyer Kashif Kamran said that the MP-MLA court in Rampur had earlier sentenced both Azam and Abdullah to seven years of imprisonment each. The sentence was subsequently increased by the Sessions Court.
Azam and Abdullah challenged the verdict in the high court that granted them bail.
While other lawyers at the Rampur Collectorate premises celebrated the development by distributing sweets, Azam's lawyer, Kamran, remarked that justice has been served.
"The bail has brought joy to supporters and lawyers alike. It has been a tradition to express happiness by distributing sweets on such occasions."
Kamran said that specific conditions of the bail and other legal details will only become clear once the order is uploaded.
According to the prosecution, the case was about two fake PAN cards and their alleged illegal use for official purposes. The PAN cards have been issued using different dates of birth. Earlier the punishment was enhanced under the serious forgery provision.
Earlier appeals filed by the accused challenged the conviction by the sessions court on April 20, 2026. The Uttar Pradesh government had approached the court seeking an increase of punishment.
Also Read