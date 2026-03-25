ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand In Sexual Exploitation Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has granted relief to Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand in the alleged sexual exploitation of minors’ case. The court approved his anticipatory bail plea.

The order was pronounced by Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha. During the hearing, senior advocate Dilip Kumar, along with advocates Rajarshi Gupta and Sudhanshu Kumar, appeared for Avimukteshwaranand and co-accused Mukundanand. The Uttar Pradesh government was represented by Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal, government advocate Patanjali Mishra, and AGA First Rupak Chaubey. Advocate Reena N. Singh presented arguments on behalf of complainant Ashutosh Brahmachari.

During the proceedings, counsel for Avimukteshwaranand called the allegations baseless and claimed that he had been falsely implicated. It was also argued that the complainant had a criminal background. The Uttar Pradesh government opposed the anticipatory bail plea and questioned its maintainability, as it was filed directly before the High Court. The court also directed that a copy of the complainant’s supplementary affidavit be provided to the petitioners’ counsel.

According to case details, Ashutosh Brahmachari had filed a complaint in a district court alleging sexual exploitation of minors against Avimukteshwaranand, his disciple Mukundanand, and others. Acting on the complaint, a POCSO special court on February 21 ordered the registration of an FIR and directed an investigation.