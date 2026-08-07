ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Grants Parole To Atiq Ahmed's Sons To Attend Younger Brother's Funeral

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted parole to slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s jailed sons Ali and Umar to attend the funeral of their younger brother, Aban Ahmed, who was killed in a road mishap.

The court has imposed strict conditions on the parole and issued guidelines for the state government. It ordered Ali and Umar must be taken directly to the funeral site, the Kasari-Masari cemetery, under tight police security. The court said after the funeral, Ali and Umar must return to the prison. The siblings were allowed to meet their younger brother, Ahjam, and their aunt, Parveen Qureshi, for one hour.

Police officials have been given the responsibility to determine the location of the meeting. Earlier, Parveen had filed a petition seeking the release of Ali and Umar on parole to attend their younger brother's funeral.

Advocate Mohammad Safdar Ali Kazmi, representing the petitioner, made the mention before the court. A bench of Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice DC Samant, hearing the case, questioned the petitioner's authority. The Safdar Ali Academy stated that the petitioner was Ali and Omar's biological aunt, and that the Supreme Court had previously appointed her as the guardian of Ajam and Aban in its order.

The court then directed Omar and Ali, who are lodged in Jhansi and Lucknow jails, to appear for the hearing via video conferencing. Approximately half an hour later, the siblings appeared before the court via video conferencing. When the court inquired about the petitioner, they stated that she was their aunt and authorized to file the petition. Ali and Omar requested the court to allow them to attend their younger brother's funeral.

They stated that they were willing to abide by any conditions imposed by the court. Government advocate Patanjali Mishra, representing the state government, requested the court to instruct the two to refrain from engaging in any activity that could create a law and order problem.