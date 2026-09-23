ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Frees Woman From Father's Custody, Allows Her To Live With Muslim Husband

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday freed a Ghaziabad woman from her father's custody and allowed her to live with her Muslim husband. Justice Sandeep Jain ordered the release of 26-year-old Sonika Chauhan, allowing her to live with her husband Akbar Khan.

Justice Jain passed the order on a habeas corpus petition after the state produced Chauhan before the court on Tuesday in compliance with an earlier direction dated September 8, 2026.

The court interacted with Sonika, who categorically stated that she is 26 years old and a graduate. She has voluntarily entered into a matrimonial alliance with Akbar Khan and wants to reside with him.

She alleged that her father has confined her to the home as he dislikes her marriage with Akbar Khan. Akbar Khan also accepted these submissions and expressed his willingness to live with Sonika.