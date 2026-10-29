ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Flags Shortage Of Forensic Labs In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench has expressed concern over the shortage of forensic science laboratories in Uttar Pradesh, observing that the existing infrastructure is inadequate considering the state's size and population.

A division bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra made the observation while hearing a PIL filed by advocate Piyush Gupta. The court noted that UP has only one state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and 12 regional forensic laboratories.

The bench directed the director of the UP Forensic Science Laboratory to file a detailed reply within four weeks. The matter will be taken up in the week commencing November 30.

The PIL seeks directions to the state government to frame and notify a standard operating procedure (SOP), prescribing maximum timelines for forensic examinations and submission of reports from the date samples are received by laboratories.

It also seeks priority for cases involving accused persons in judicial custody and time-bound procedures for cases covered under Section 193(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which mandates that investigations into specified sexual offences must be completed within two months.