ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Delivers Split Verdict On 'Bulldozer Justice'; Matter Referred To 3rd Judge

Prayagraj: A two-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court has delivered a split verdict on "bulldozer justice", a term used for punitive demolition of properties linked to accused persons.

The senior judge of the bench, Justice Atul Sreedharan, directed that the house of an accused will not be demolished for a period of two years from the date of the FIR, but the other judge -- Justice Siddharth Nandan -- said such a direction cannot be given.

Considering the dissent, the court referred the matter to the chief justice for the opinion of a third judge.

In a separate verdict passed on Monday, Justice Sreedharan said, "Rushing to demolish the dwelling place of a person accused of an offence under the garb of the same being violative of municipal laws is impermissible, the same being a retributive exercise of executive discretion and so, no action may be taken to demolish his house for a period of two years from the date of registration of the FIR."

On the other hand, Justice Nandan said there is always a presumption that the government will only proceed in accordance with law and adhere to the principles of natural justice. He further said it is always open for an aggrieved person to approach the high court.

"In my humble opinion, no fixed time period can be put for as a matter of fact, it would result in keeping the operation of an enactment in abeyance for the said period," Justice Nandan added.

One of the issues referred to the chief justice is whether while exercising the powers under Article 226 (writ jurisdiction) of the Constitution, a direction can be issued in rem, for a period of two years or likewise, where the government may be restrained to take any action under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, though subject to some exceptions.