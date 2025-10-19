ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Wraps UP Police For ‘Illegal’ Detention Of Interfaith Couple; Orders Their Release

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for the “illegal detention” of an interfaith couple without any order for taking them into custody and directed their release.

In compliance with an order of the high court, police on Saturday produced the couple -- taken into custody after they left the court premises on October 15 -- before a bench of Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Divesh Chandra Samant.

The bench termed the custody of Shane Ali and Rashmi “illegal” due to the absence of any direction or order to that effect, and directed that the interfaith couple be released forthwith.

Noting that the woman was a major the police could not have taken her into custody without a direction from a competent authority. The bench said that the move violated her fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The bench, which held a special hearing on a holiday, directed that the woman is free to go wherever she wants with the second petitioner (the man).

The court also directed the investigating officer from the Akrabad police station in Aligarh, who produced the couple in the court on Saturday, to ensure that both the petitioners are safely escorted to the place of their choice.

“The plea that the girl had to be kept at a 'one stop centre' and the man with whom she wanted to live be detained at the police station because of tension in the area due to different religions of the parties is not acceptable and cannot justify the detention of the aforesaid persons,” the bench noted.