Allahabad HC Stays Order Of FIR Against Ex-Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary, Other Cops

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed a Sambhal court's order of an FIR against several policemen, including former Sambhal circle officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, for allegedly firing into a crowd. The order was passed by Justice Samit Gopal while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhary, against whom an FIR was ordered on January 9 by the Sambhal chief judicial magistrate.

After the stay, the court posted the matter for hearing on February 24. The case stems from a complaint by Yameen, who had moved an application before then CJM Vibhanshu Sudheer, who allowed the application under Section 173(4) of BNSS.

In his complaint, Yameen alleged that on November 24, 2024, at about 8.45 am, Alam, his son, was selling 'pape' (rusks) and biscuits on his thela near Jama Masjid, Mohalla Kot, Sambhal, when some policemen fired into the crowd with the intention to kill.