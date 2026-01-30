ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Slams UP Police For Shooting Accused In Legs, Says 'It Has Become A Routine'

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has taken a stern note of the practice of Uttar Pradesh police shooting accused in their legs and later claiming it as encounters.

A bench of Allahabad High Court judge Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal ordered the state's Director General of Police and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to appear before the court via video conference and inform whether any oral or written directions have been issued to police officers to shoot accused in the legs or otherwise by claiming it to be a police encounter.

In the order dated January 28, the court observed that the practice of police encounters, particularly firing at the legs of accused, has seemingly become a routine. "This is ostensibly done to please superior officers or to teach the accused a so-called lesson by way of punishment", the bench remarked.

“Such conduct is wholly impermissible, as the power to punish lies exclusively within the domain of the Courts and not with the police. India being a democratic state governed by the rule of law, the functions of the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary are distinct and well defined, and any encroachment by the police into the judicial domain cannot be countenanced,” the bench added.