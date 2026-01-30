Allahabad HC Slams UP Police For Shooting Accused In Legs, Says 'It Has Become A Routine'
The court said the practice is meant to please superior officers or to teach the accused a lesson by way of punishment.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has taken a stern note of the practice of Uttar Pradesh police shooting accused in their legs and later claiming it as encounters.
A bench of Allahabad High Court judge Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal ordered the state's Director General of Police and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to appear before the court via video conference and inform whether any oral or written directions have been issued to police officers to shoot accused in the legs or otherwise by claiming it to be a police encounter.
In the order dated January 28, the court observed that the practice of police encounters, particularly firing at the legs of accused, has seemingly become a routine. "This is ostensibly done to please superior officers or to teach the accused a so-called lesson by way of punishment", the bench remarked.
“Such conduct is wholly impermissible, as the power to punish lies exclusively within the domain of the Courts and not with the police. India being a democratic state governed by the rule of law, the functions of the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary are distinct and well defined, and any encroachment by the police into the judicial domain cannot be countenanced,” the bench added.
The court further observed that certain police officers may be misusing their authority to "attract the attention of higher officers or to create an impression of public sympathy by portraying incidents as police encounters".
“This court is frequently confronted with cases where, even in matters involving petty offences such as theft, the police indiscriminately resort to firing by projecting the incident as a police encounter,” Justice Deshwal said.
The observations were made by the court while dealing with bail petitions of three accused, who had sustained injuries in different police encounters.
The bench noted that no police officer sustained any injury which further calls into question the necessity and proportionality of the use of firearms in the alleged encounters.
