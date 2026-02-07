ETV Bharat / state

'Humiliating': Allahabad HC Sets Aside Placard Punishment Handed To Noida Varsity Student

Prayagraj: A division bench of the Allahabad High Court has set aside a controversial direction issued by a single-judge bench mandating a Noida university student to stand on the campus gate for 30 days carrying a placard declaring, “I will never misbehave with any girl”. The division bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra set aside the direction while disposing of a petition filed by the student, calling it “unjustified” and “humiliating” that could cast a “permanent scar” on his character.

The student was rusticated by the Noida International University in March 2023, following allegations that he misbehaved with women students from another institution. The student challenged the rustication in the high court, and on October 29, 2025, a single-judge bench of Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery set aside the rustication order but imposed a series of conditions for his reinstatement.

Among them was a direction which required the student to stand on the university gate from 8:45 am to 9:15 am for 30 consecutive days, starting November 3, 2025, holding a placard reading, “I will never misbehave with any girl”. The university was directed to rusticate the student again in case of non-compliance.