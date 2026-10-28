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Allahabad HC Seeks UP Poll Body Response Over Deletion Of 138 Amethi Voters From Final List

FILE- Allahabad High Court ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has sought an explanation from the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission over the deletion of 138 names from the final voter list in Amethi, despite their inclusion in the draft electoral roll.

A bench of Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the direction on Tuesday while hearing a writ petition filed by 138 residents of Gopalpur village under Mahmoodpur Benipur Gram Panchayat in Amethi district.

The petitioners submitted that their names had figured in the electoral rolls for nearly a decade and were also included in the draft list. However, the names were omitted from the final electoral roll without prior notice to them, they alleged. During the hearing on October 9, the court asked the state counsel to explain the rules and procedure under which the names could be deleted.