ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Seeks UP Govt's Reply Over Non-Compliance With 2013 Order On Visually Impaired Quota

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government over its alleged failure to comply with a 2013 order directing it to fill backlog vacancies reserved for visually impaired persons, despite the lapse of more than 13 years.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh in Lucknow passed the order on July 24 while hearing a public interest litigation by the National Federation of the Blind, Uttar Pradesh.

The court directed the state government to explain why the directions issued in its July 17, 2013, judgment had not been implemented and why the backlog vacancies reserved for visually impaired candidates remained unfilled. Granting time to the state to file a counter affidavit, the bench fixed September 8 as the next date of hearing, according to the order.

During the hearing, the court registry placed a report stating that under the 2013 judgment, the chief secretary had been directed to file a personal affidavit within six months indicating compliance with the court's directions. However, no such affidavit or compliance report has been submitted to date.