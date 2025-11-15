ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Restrains UP Govt From Further Demolition Of Fatehpur's Noori Jama Masjid

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has restrained the Uttar Pradesh government from taking any further demolition action at the over 180-year-old Noori Jama Masjid in Fatehpur. A bench of justices Atul Sreedharan and Arun Kumar passed the order Thursday on a writ petition filed by the mosque's managing committee.

The petitioner committee approached the court, saying that a portion of the structure had already been razed following a notice issued by the authorities. During the course of the hearing, the state counsel submitted that the demolition had been undertaken for the purposes of the widening of an adjoining road and that the work was "already complete".

However, the petitioner's counsel denied the factual accuracy of the statement and said that the work is still pending and that the mosque would be further demolished if not protected till the next date of hearing.

In this backdrop, the standing counsel gave an undertaking before the high court that till the next date of hearing, no further demolition would be carried out. The undertaking forms part of this order.