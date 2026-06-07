ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Tauqeer Raza Khan In Bareilly Violence Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed the bail plea of Tauqeer Raza, the alleged mastermind of the Bareilly violence case, observing there is a significant risk that he may once again incite a particular community and disturb harmony. Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal passed the order on June 5 rejecting the bail application filed by Khan.

"Considering the entire facts and circumstances of the case and upon perusal of records, it is not in dispute that the applicant persuaded several youth of the Muslim community in a public meeting to assemble at the Islamia Inter College.

"Despite the invocation of Section 163 BNSS 2023, while proceeding towards the Islamia Inter College, they were stopped by the police; then they became involved in arson and started pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and destroying the public property, including causing injuries to several police personnel," the court said.

It said that the statement of the eyewitness and the video clip show that Khan was the main person who persuaded these people through provocative speech to assemble at the Islamia Inter College. "Therefore, for the offence committed by the crowd, the applicant will also be liable being the main conspirator for the offences," it said.

"Considering the applicant's extensive criminal history in similar cases, there is a significant risk that, if released, he may once again incite a particular community and disturb peace and harmony. Therefore, this Court is not inclined to grant bail to the applicant," it said.