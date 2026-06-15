ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Balrampur-Based Wholesale Drug Dealer Over Misuse Of Cough Syrup

Lucknow: A Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of a Balrampur district-based wholesale drug dealer Varun Lath in a case involving the alleged illegal diversion and misuse of codeine-based cough syrup.

Passing the order on June 8, Justice Rajeev Bharti observed that merely possessing a valid drug sale licence does not grant immunity from prosecution under the NDPS Act.

The case was registered at the Tulsipur police station in Balrampur district. According to the prosecution, an inspection of Ashok Medical Store was conducted at the direction of the Food Safety and Drug Administration.

The probe allegedly revealed serious irregularities in the purchase and sale records of Codeiva cough syrup, a codeine-based formulation. It was alleged that large quantities of the cough syrup had been sold without maintaining the mandatory records and supporting sale documents.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Anoop Trivedi opposed the bail plea submitting that the investigation had uncovered the applicant's involvement in an organised network engaged in the diversion of codeine-based cough syrup.