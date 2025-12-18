ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Refuses To Quash FIRs Against Nagina MP Chandrashekhar In 2017 Saharanpur Riots Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday refused to quash the FIRs and the pending criminal proceedings against Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad in connection with the 2017 Saharanpur riots. During the hearing, Justice Sameer Jain observed that separate FIRs can be registered for different incidents that take place on the same day.

Following incidents of violence and arson in the Kotwali Dehat police station area of Saharanpur on May 9, 2017, the police registered an FIR accusing Bhim Army activists of stone-pelting, arson and attacks on government officials. Subsequently, other FIRs were lodged on the same day, alleging damage to private property, arson of buildings and attacks on police personnel.

In his petition, Chandrashekhar sought to quashing of all four FIRs and the related proceedings. He argued that registering multiple FIRs for the same incident was wrong, claiming that all the incidents were carried out by the same crowd on the same day. He requested that the FIRs be quashed or that the charge sheets filed in the case be considered as supplementary charge sheets to the first FIR.

Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal stated that all the incidents were part of a larger conspiracy. He argued that the offences occurred at different locations and had different witnesses.