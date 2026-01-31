ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Questions UP Police 'Encounter' Shootings; Summons DGP And Home Secretary

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has taken a serious view of the growing practice of the Uttar Pradesh Police shooting accused persons and later describing the incident as an "encounter".

Through an order passed on January 28 in Raju alias Rajkumar vs State of Uttar Pradesh, Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal directed the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of the state to appear before the Court via video conferencing on Friday, January 30.

The DGP and the Home Secretary have been asked to inform the Court whether any oral or written instructions were issued to police officers to shoot accused persons in the legs or otherwise, while claiming such incidents to be police encounters.

In its January 28 order, the Court observed that the practice of police encounters, particularly shooting accused persons in the legs, has become a routine occurrence.

The Bench remarked that this is apparently done either to please senior officers or to teach the accused a so-called lesson as a form of punishment.

"Such conduct is completely unacceptable, as the power to punish rests only with the courts, not with the police. India is a democratic state governed by the rule of law, the functions of the executive, legislature, and judiciary are clearly defined, and any encroachment by the police into the judicial domain is impermissible," the Court further said.

The Court also noted that some police officers may be misusing their authority to attract the attention of higher officials or to create public sympathy by portraying incidents as police encounters.

The judge stated, "Cases often come before this Court where, even in minor offences such as theft, the police resort to indiscriminate firing by giving the incident the colour of a police encounter."