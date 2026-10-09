ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Quashes Detention Of Two Men In Codeine Cough Syrup Cases

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed habeas corpus petitions filed by two accused and quashed their detention under the PIT-NDPS Act in connection with cases involving the alleged diversion and illegal trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups.

A bench comprising Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev passed the order after hearing counsel for petitioners Vibhor Rana and Vishal Singh, and the state government. The petitioners had challenged detention orders dated July 7 passed against them under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988.

The petitions alleged that the detention orders suffered from non-application of mind. In Rana's case, it was also argued that his name subsequently surfaced during the investigation through statements attributed to co-accused persons. Rana, who is an accused in several other cases, has remained in judicial custody since November 2025. The petitioners contended that the detention order failed to demonstrate a real possibility of Rana being released from custody and subsequently engaging in activities prejudicial to the purposes of the preventive-detention law.