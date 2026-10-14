ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Orders Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Elections Within Three Months

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ordered that the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections be conducted within three months.

A division bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prasad ruled that outgoing Gram Pradhans (village heads) will continue to function as administrators till the elections are held.

The verdict was given after hearing petitions challenging Uttar Pradesh government's decision to appoint Gram Pradhans as administrators after expiry of Gram Panchayat terms.

The state government argued for postponing the elections, citing the delimitation process.

The state government in it's orders dated May 25 and May 26, had postponed the elections and allowed Gram Pradhans to continue working as administrators, citing Section 12(3-A) of the UP Panchayat Raj Act, 1947.