Allahabad HC Orders Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat Elections Within Three Months
A hearing was held on petitions challenging appointment of Gram Pradhans as administrators after expiry of Gram Panchayat terms.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ordered that the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections be conducted within three months.
A division bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prasad ruled that outgoing Gram Pradhans (village heads) will continue to function as administrators till the elections are held.
The verdict was given after hearing petitions challenging Uttar Pradesh government's decision to appoint Gram Pradhans as administrators after expiry of Gram Panchayat terms.
The state government argued for postponing the elections, citing the delimitation process.
The state government in it's orders dated May 25 and May 26, had postponed the elections and allowed Gram Pradhans to continue working as administrators, citing Section 12(3-A) of the UP Panchayat Raj Act, 1947.
The State Election Commission informed the court that it was fully prepared to conduct the elections and had even published the voter list on June 10 but was facing obstacles due to the state government's failure to provide necessary arrangements.
Upholding the decision to appoint Gram Pradhans as administrators, the court observed that the OBC Commission would continue its work, and the provision for 27 percent reservation would remain in effect for the time being. Finally, it directed that the election process be completed within three months.
Earlier on October 12, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had hit out at the BJP-led government, alleging electoral fraud across the state. He claimed that the integrity of the voter list had been compromised, citing irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
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