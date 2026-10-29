ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Issues Directions To Prevent Registration Of Child Marriage By Relying On Aadhaar

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has issued statewide directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to prevent the registration of child marriages, ruling that an Aadhaar card and an unverified school transfer certificate cannot serve as proof of age. Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari issued these directions on Tuesday while examining a petition by one Deepak Pal.

The court said that the marriage registration must strictly ensure the parties have reached the statutory age of 21 years for the groom and 18 years for the bride on the application date.

The state online portal must record the verification source, flag age discrepancies and prevent automatic generation of certificates when verification is incomplete; if documents raise doubt or show a party is underage, the application must be referred to the child marriage prohibition officer and the district magistrate.

The matter came before the court after a marriage was registered by the registering authority on the basis of a school transfer certificate and an Aadhaar card.

The court found that the transfer certificate had not been verified in the prescribed manner. Holding that the registration could not be sustained, the bench observed: "The registering authority therefore had no verified proof of age before it registered the marriage, and thereby did not discharge the duty."