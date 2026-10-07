ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Directs Saharanpur Authorities Not To Interfere With Five-Time Azan At Mosque

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has directed Saharanpur police and district administration not to interfere with recital of Azan five times a day at Ayesha Mosque, subject to an undertaking that the action will strictly comply with Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and the court's 2020 judgment governing use of loudspeakers for Azan.

A division bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prashad passed the order on October 1, on a writ petition filed by Shanawaz Khan and five other residents of Saharanpur district.

The petitioners had sought permission to perform Azan five times a day at the mosque and use loudspeakers for the purpose. They contended that despite judicial pronouncements permitting the use of loudspeakers, authorities were not allowing them to use such devices for Azan.

The state, however, informed the court that the petitioners had not been restrained from performing Azan and that the restriction was only on the manner of using loudspeakers, which had to comply with the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000.

The state pointed out that the rules prescribe permissible decibel levels for loudspeakers and specify time limits for their use. It also cited on the high court's 2020 judgment in Afzal Ansari and two others vs State of Uttar Pradesh and two others.

In that judgment, the high court had held that while Azan may be an essential part of Islam, its recitation through loudspeakers or other sound-amplifying devices could not be considered integral to the religion.

The court had held that the use of sound-amplifying devices was subject to public order, morality, health and other provisions of Part III of the Constitution dealing with fundamental rights.