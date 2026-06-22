ETV Bharat / state

Ram Mandir Offerings Row: Allahabad HC Says No To Out-Of-Turn Hearing On Plea Seeking CAG Audit, Independent Probe

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday refused to grant an out-of-turn hearing on a plea seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the management of offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, observing that there is no urgency in the matter.

The plea is listed at serial number 392 among 529 fresh cases before the Lucknow bench of the court on Monday.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Pankaj Bhatia and Justice Amitabh Kumar Rai said it is already dealing with a large number of cases and there is no occasion to hear the matter out of turn. The bench also orally observed that since the state government had already taken cognisance of the issue, there is no urgency at this stage.

Notably, petitioner Mohit Ashok has sought an independent probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds received as offerings at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. He has also sought a direction for an audit of the matter by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.