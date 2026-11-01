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Allahabad HC Asks UPESSC To Drop 2 Questions From UPTET Evaluation, Recompute Results

Allahabad High Court ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to exclude two questions – No. 36 and No. 37 – from the evaluation of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test-2026 after its own final answer key accepted two correct options for each.

Justice Vinod Diwakar passed the order on a writ petition filed by Vijay Sonkar and three other candidates, and directed the Commission to recompute the petitioners' scores and correct their results and scorecards.

The court also directed that the benefit be extended uniformly to all similarly placed candidates and not be restricted to those who happened to select one of the accepted options. The court directed that the paper be treated as comprising 148 questions. Accordingly, the qualifying standard is to be computed at the prescribed percentages.